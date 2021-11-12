Two illegal weapon holders arrested by Dolphin force

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Dolphin force along with Muhafiz Squad arrested two illegal weapon holders and recovered weapons from their possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, a team of the Dolphin force and Muhafiz Squad were on routine patrolling when they stopped two suspicious motorcyclists near Piran Ghaib road in the premises of Seetal Mari police station.

During checking of the suspicious persons including Abdul Rauf and Allah Rakha, the police recovered two illegal weapons from their possession.

The officials handed over the criminals to Seetal Mari police station where a case has been registered against them, police sources added.

