Two Illicit Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Two illicit housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished constructions and boundary walls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished constructions and boundary walls.

FDA spokesman said here Tuesday that on special direction of Director General FDA Mohammad Sohail Khawaja, a vigorous campaign was launched against illicit housing schemes in Faisalabad.

During the drive, FDA enforcement team headed by Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik and Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed two housing colonies -- Al-Fajar Town Chak No.218-RB and Hasnain Town Chak No.217-RB.

The team also demolished constructions and boundary walls, etc. of the schemes besides confiscation their entire construction material from the spot.

FDA spokesman also asked the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal colonies until

