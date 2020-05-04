Two impersonators held in Islamabad

Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two persons during checking in its areas and recovered shackles and caps of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two persons during checking in its areas and recovered shackles and caps of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan was conducting checking at Chungi N0.

26 when it stopped a car (AGT-934) for checking.

The policemen searched two car occupants later identified as Ameer Khan and Atiq ur Rehman and recovered shackles and caps of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies.

Case has been registered against them at Tarnol police station while DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team.