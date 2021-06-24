UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Impersonators Loot Cash From Livestock Traders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:59 PM

Two impersonators loot cash from livestock traders

Two impersonators wearing police uniform robbed Rs 500,000 cash from 2 livestock traders from Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Two impersonators wearing police uniform robbed Rs 500,000 cash from 2 livestock traders from Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road here on Thursday.

According to the police, Rizwan Qureshi and Adil Qureshi informed them that the fake cops stopped their car and began searching them and the vehicle.

They added that the outlaws later took away cash from the traders and handcuffed them before escaping from the spot.

The complainants said that they were heading to Mirpurkhas district from Hyderabad to buy sacrificial animals for trade.

The police said further investigation was underway and that they were also trying to trace the suspects.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Car Hyderabad Buy From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches Summer In Abu Dhabi campaig ..

15 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawa ..

27 minutes ago

Dismissal of Nawaz's appeals - victory of people, ..

14 seconds ago

Microsoft Unveils New Windows Operating System

17 seconds ago

Spain Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate

18 seconds ago

Canada shaken by new discovery of hundreds of grav ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.