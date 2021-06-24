Two impersonators loot cash from livestock traders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two impersonators wearing police uniform robbed Rs 500,000 cash from 2 livestock traders from Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Two impersonators wearing police uniform robbed Rs 500,000 cash from 2 livestock traders from Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road here on Thursday.

According to the police, Rizwan Qureshi and Adil Qureshi informed them that the fake cops stopped their car and began searching them and the vehicle.

They added that the outlaws later took away cash from the traders and handcuffed them before escaping from the spot.

The complainants said that they were heading to Mirpurkhas district from Hyderabad to buy sacrificial animals for trade.

The police said further investigation was underway and that they were also trying to trace the suspects.