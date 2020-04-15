‘Two important personalities to be arrested after forensic report on April 25’

(@fidahassanain)

Senior journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti has made this claim saying that a high-level team has prepared the report and named two important personalities for their alleged role in recent Wheat and Sugar crisis.

LAHORE: As result of forensic report of Wheat and Sugar crisis, two important personalities would be arrested and brought to justice for their alleged role, a journalist claimed here on Wednesday.

Arif Hameed Bhatti, a tv analyst, said that much awaited forensic report would create a storm in political circles.

He made these remarks during his TV show. Bhatti said that he was informed that two important personality, which he did not name, would be arrested and taken to task for their alleged role in recent Wheat and Sugar crisis.

Jahangir Khan Tareen and brother of Federal Minister Khurso Bakhtiar and others were named by the FIA inquiry report for being major beneficiaries of recent Wheat and Sugar Crisis.

PTI leader Samiullah Ch resigned as Punjab food Minister for his alleged role in Sugar crisis and joined investigation to prove his innocence.

In TV show, Arif Bhatti said that there were two teams; one was a dummy team but another team was comprising senior and impartial members who had held two personalities responsible for the said crisis.

“Two important personalities will be arrested soon after the forensic report,” said Arif Hameed Bhatti, adding that whether taking subsidy was illegal and unlawful and if this matter was sent to CJP no proceedings would be taken on it.

He said that there could be no legal action on sugar crisis and if it was so that why that big snake was not being disclosed.