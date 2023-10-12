Open Menu

Two Including 12 Years Student Killed In Swabi, Boy Drowns In Pihur Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, boy drowns in Pihur canal

Two persons including a student of class fifth were killed in separate incidents occurred within limits of district Swabi here on Thursday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Two persons including a student of class fifth were killed in separate incidents occurred within limits of district Swabi here on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Javaid lodged a report in Swabi police station that he was taking his son, Abdus Samad to school when assailants opened fire on him. As result, his 12 years old son who was a student of fifth class was killed.

The reason behind the incident was reported to be an old enmity.

In another incident, a bullet riddled body of a man, Zafeer Gul, was recovered from the nearby field situated within limits of Tordher Police Station. Zafeer Gul was released from court after facing a murder trial.

Police has registered cases and investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, rescue teams recovered body of a boy, Saifullah who was drowned while bathing in Pihur canal.

APP/soa/mds/

