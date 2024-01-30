Two Including A Muezzin Held For Arms Supply
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) In an operation led by Pirabad Police Station, two individuals, one of whom was a muezzin, were apprehended on charges related to the distribution of firearms.
According to a spokesperson from the West Zone Police, the raid was conducted following intelligence reports, resulting in the successful capture of individuals allegedly involved in the illegal arms trade within the city.
The suspects are accused of smuggling prohibited weapons from tribal regions and transporting them to the Paposh Bus Terminal situated in Banaras.
During the police intervention, two suspects, including the accused who performed the duties of a muezzin at the bus terminal, were detained. Among the items seized were two illegal pistols along with ammunition, two mobile phones, and a sum of cash.
Among the detained individuals are (muezzin) Aziz-ur-Rehman, also known as Qari and Abdullah.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspects, and investigations are underway.
