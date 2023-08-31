Two including a woman committed suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Two people including a woman committed suicide in separate incidents here in Daryakhan area on Thursday.

Police said that Safdar (55) ended his life after jumping into Thal canal over poverty issues, whereas Sofia bibi r/o Jouharanwala village of Daryakhan area consumed poisonous pills over domestic dispute with her husband.

Police launched investigation.