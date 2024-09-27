Two including a woman killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed in separate road accidents while a woman was found dead in canal near here during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Friday that a speeding bus hit to death a motorcyclist who was later identified as Muhammad Abbas,r/o Chak No 63-RB in Balochni police limits.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.

In another incident,a loader truck hit two motorcycle riders near Bismillah Textile Mills,Khurrianwala.

Consequently,one Amjad (24) r/o Sheikhupura died on way to hospital while another Ramzan (23) of Chak No 393-JB Tandlianwala was shifted to Rural Health center.

Meanwhile,a body of a woman,age around 26 was recovered from canal near Panj Pullah,in Jaranwala Saddar police limits.

Police have taken the body into its custody.