Two including a woman killed in road mishap in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents here Thursday.

In the first incident, Muhammad Hussain 50 was killed in a collision between motorcycle and rickshaw at Pakistani bridge near Hujra Shah Muqeem while in another incident, an unidentified vehicle hit an aged woman Matloob Bibi while she was crossing a road at Churian bridge near Habib Abad, as result she died on the spot.

Police has started investigation after shifting their bodies to hospital.