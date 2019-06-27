Two Including A Woman Killed In Road Mishap In Okara
Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:06 PM
Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents here Thursday
In the first incident, Muhammad Hussain 50 was killed in a collision between motorcycle and rickshaw at Pakistani bridge near Hujra Shah Muqeem while in another incident, an unidentified vehicle hit an aged woman Matloob Bibi while she was crossing a road at Churian bridge near Habib Abad, as result she died on the spot.
Police has started investigation after shifting their bodies to hospital.