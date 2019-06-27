UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Including A Woman Killed In Road Mishap In Okara

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:06 PM

Two including a woman killed in road mishap in Okara

Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents here Thursday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents here Thursday.

In the first incident, Muhammad Hussain 50 was killed in a collision between motorcycle and rickshaw at Pakistani bridge near Hujra Shah Muqeem while in another incident, an unidentified vehicle hit an aged woman Matloob Bibi while she was crossing a road at Churian bridge near Habib Abad, as result she died on the spot.

Police has started investigation after shifting their bodies to hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Vehicle Died Hujra Shah Muqeem Women

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

21 minutes ago

UAE, Cameroon discuss ways of reinforcing cooperat ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Guinea appointed Non-Resident Am ..

22 minutes ago

First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training ..

22 minutes ago

Hot weather to grip, rain at isolated places 27 Ju ..

1 second ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 797 road accident ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.