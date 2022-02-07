Two including a woman were killed in Bolan

Two persons including a woman were killed in armed attack in Bolan district of Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in armed attack in Bolan district of Balochistan on Monday.

"Unknown armed men killed two persons identified as Abdul Lateef and Sonia Bibi, Levis Force said adding that the dead bodies of the deceased were later shifted to Civil Hospital Sibi.

As per initial investigation into the incident, the incident was happened as result of marriage dispute, Levy Official further said.

Local administration is investigating the matter.