Two including a women commit suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman committed suicide by jumping in the Phuleli canal in separate incidents here on Friday.

According to the police, a resident of Latifabad Unit 3, 23 years old Ikram Ujjar jumped in the canal and was later pulled out dead.

The police said the deceased reportedly remained under stress due to domestic issues. A resident of Bhitai Nagar area in Qasimabad, 25 years old Ume Fatima also separately jumped in the same canal and committed suicide.Her body was also fished out from the canal hours later.

The police told that families of both the deceased took away the dead bodies from Liaquat University Hospital without allowing the postmortem.