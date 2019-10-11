UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Including A Women Commit Suicide In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:56 PM

Two including a women commit suicide in Hyderabad

Two persons including a woman committed suicide by jumping in the Phuleli canal in separate incidents here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman committed suicide by jumping in the Phuleli canal in separate incidents here on Friday.

According to the police, a resident of Latifabad Unit 3, 23 years old Ikram Ujjar jumped in the canal and was later pulled out dead.

The police said the deceased reportedly remained under stress due to domestic issues. A resident of Bhitai Nagar area in Qasimabad, 25 years old Ume Fatima also separately jumped in the same canal and committed suicide.Her body was also fished out from the canal hours later.

The police told that families of both the deceased took away the dead bodies from Liaquat University Hospital without allowing the postmortem.

Related Topics

Dead Police Suicide Same Qasimabad Women From

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast in the city Lahore and other ..

5 minutes ago

Muscovites Lay Flowers at Late Soviet Cosmonaut Le ..

5 minutes ago

UN Rights Agency Warns of Rise in Anti-Semitism in ..

5 minutes ago

Pentagon Confirms Deployment of 3,000 More Troops, ..

14 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority serves explantions t ..

14 minutes ago

Minerals worth of millions were recovered from Moh ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.