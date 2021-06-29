Two including child molester, kidnapper held

Korangi Police Tuesday apprehended two accused including a child molester in two separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Korangi Police Tuesday apprehended two accused including a child molester in two separate actions.

According to SSP Korangi Shah Jahan, Shah Faisal Police arrested accused Umar 25 involved in molesting a 10-year-old child by offering him money.

A case was registered against him on complaint of the victim's father.

Meanwhile, Al-Falah Police arrested an Afghan national kidnapper and recovered a one-year-old boy namely Saddam s/o Abdul Sattar.

The accused was carrying the kidnapped child in his sack.

The accused had been handed over to AVCC for further investigations.