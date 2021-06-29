Two Including Child Molester, Kidnapper Held
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Korangi Police Tuesday apprehended two accused including a child molester in two separate actions.
According to SSP Korangi Shah Jahan, Shah Faisal Police arrested accused Umar 25 involved in molesting a 10-year-old child by offering him money.
A case was registered against him on complaint of the victim's father.
Meanwhile, Al-Falah Police arrested an Afghan national kidnapper and recovered a one-year-old boy namely Saddam s/o Abdul Sattar.
The accused was carrying the kidnapped child in his sack.
The accused had been handed over to AVCC for further investigations.