Two Including Child Molester, Kidnapper Held

Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:05 PM

Two including child molester, kidnapper held

Korangi Police Tuesday apprehended two accused including a child molester in two separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Korangi Police Tuesday apprehended two accused including a child molester in two separate actions.

According to SSP Korangi Shah Jahan, Shah Faisal Police arrested accused Umar 25 involved in molesting a 10-year-old child by offering him money.

A case was registered against him on complaint of the victim's father.

Meanwhile, Al-Falah Police arrested an Afghan national kidnapper and recovered a one-year-old boy namely Saddam s/o Abdul Sattar.

The accused was carrying the kidnapped child in his sack.

The accused had been handed over to AVCC for further investigations.

