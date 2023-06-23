Two including drug peddler held

Two including a drug peddler and a motorcycle lifter were arrested by Keamari Police on Friday in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Two including a drug peddler and a motorcycle lifter were arrested by Keamari Police on Friday in separate actions.

According to police, a team led by SHO Ittehad Town acting on a tip-off arrested a wanted drug peddler identified as Rashid and recovered 65 grams of ice from his possession.

The accused was a habitual criminal and had been arrested for his involvement in cases of similar nature.

In another action, the SITE-A police station during snap checking arrested a motorcycle lifter identified as Kashif from near Metro Shopping Center. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KHM-6107 stolen from the limits of Jamshed Quarters Police Station. The case of the theft was also registered at the concerned police station.

Cases against both arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.