Two including female teacher killed at Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) ::Two persons including a female school teacher were killed in separate incidents occurred in district Swabi on Friday.

According to police, a man was killed and his brother injured when their rivals opened fire on them in the limits of Police Station Zaida.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

In another incident that happened in precincts of Topi, unknown assailants gunned down a female teacher who was going to Government Girls Higher Secondary School for duty. The reason behind the murder has not been ascertained.

Concerned police stations have lodged reports and started probe into the incidents.