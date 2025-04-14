Two, including girl, killed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A youth killed his sister and her paramour in the area of Chak Jhumra

police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Abdur Rehman of Chak No 111-JB killed Iqra Saeed

and her paramour Mazhar Hameed with the help of his brother-in-law Iftikhar.

On information, Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar took notice of the incident and directed

the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, the spokesman

added.