Two Including Hired-assassin Arrested In Blind Murder Case

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:20 PM

The Capital City Police claimed to have traced a blind murder and arrested two accused including a hired-assassin who have confessed to committing the murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police claimed to have traced a blind murder and arrested two accused including a hired-assassin who have confessed to committing the murder.

According to police, a complainant named Sajid had lodged a report with police that unknown killers have killed his brother Anwarul Haq.

A police team comprising SP Saddar as the head and SDPO Badhber, Granullah and SHO Inqelab police station, Tehsin Ullah started investigating the blind murder.

The team while working on scientific lines interrogated scores of suspects including relatives of the diseased and put one Musif son of Munsif on red-list for his contradictive statements.

The accused Musif told police during interrogation that he killed Anwarul Haq for money promised by one of the relatives of the diseased named Javed Iqbal. The police of Inqelab police station arrested both the accused and also recovered weapon used during the crime.

Police said the diseased was murdered over an issue of engagement adding further interrogation was underway to clarify the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

