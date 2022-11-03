UrduPoint.com

Two Including Jeweler Killed In Pabbi Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :In a gory incident of robbery in main Pabbi Bazaar of Nowshera district, the robbers Thursday shot dead two people including the jeweler and succeeded in fleeing the crime scene.

According to police, two robbers entered a jewelry shop in Pabbi Bazaar and started looting gold ornaments and other valuables.

The jeweler however, starting resisting the robbery, upon which, the robbers started firing in the shop, killing the jeweler and another man present at the shop on the scene.

The robbers managed to escape the areas after committing the gory crime, the police said adding that investigation into the incident had been started.

