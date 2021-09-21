Two including minor girl shot dead, father injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants, riding a motorcycle here on Tuesday shot dead a five-year-old girl and a pedestrian and critically injured the girl's father at Pajagai Road in the vicinity of Mathra police station.

Police said the injured father of the minor girl named Fazal Muhammad of Chugarmatti area told police that he along with his daughter Mehwish were on way to home from a market when two assailants riding a motorbike opened fire on them near Maskinabad.

As a result of firing, his daughter was killed while he and a pedestrian sustained bullet injuries.

He said local people shifted us to the Lady Reading Hospital where the injured pedestrian identified as Musa Khan (60) also succumbed to bullet injuries.

Mathra police have started investigation after registering a case against unknown assailants.