UrduPoint.com

Two Including Minor Girl Shot Dead, Father Injured

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Two including minor girl shot dead, father injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants, riding a motorcycle here on Tuesday shot dead a five-year-old girl and a pedestrian and critically injured the girl's father at Pajagai Road in the vicinity of Mathra police station.

Police said the injured father of the minor girl named Fazal Muhammad of Chugarmatti area told police that he along with his daughter Mehwish were on way to home from a market when two assailants riding a motorbike opened fire on them near Maskinabad.

As a result of firing, his daughter was killed while he and a pedestrian sustained bullet injuries.

He said local people shifted us to the Lady Reading Hospital where the injured pedestrian identified as Musa Khan (60) also succumbed to bullet injuries.

Mathra police have started investigation after registering a case against unknown assailants.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Police Station Road Reading Market From

Recent Stories

Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

3 seconds ago
 Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indi ..

Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indian slavery

5 seconds ago
 PU awards five PhD degrees

PU awards five PhD degrees

6 seconds ago
 NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

7 seconds ago
 Agriculture University to start new era of prosper ..

Agriculture University to start new era of prosperity: VC Gomal

11 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.