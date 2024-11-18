Two including one girl injured in South Waziristan house blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) At least two people, including a minor girl, were critically injured when a blast occurred inside a house in South Waziristan on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the incident occurred in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan, where a minor girl and a man were critically injured in an explosion inside their house.

The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Heavy police force reached the site and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast from possible explosive material.