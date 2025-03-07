Two, Including Policeman Killed In Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station, unidentified armed assailants opened fire, killing two people, including a policeman.
Two others were injured in the attack and were rushed to a Lady Reading Hospital hospital for treatment.
Police team arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and initiated an investigation.
Police stated that the motive behind the attack whether it was due to personal enmity or another reason will be determined after further inquiry.
