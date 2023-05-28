Two including teenage girl abducted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Two persons including a teenage girl were abducted in two different incidents in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday.

In the first incident, Amjad Ali reported to police that his 14 years old daughter was going to school when she was abducted by an unknown person.

In another incident, Nighat Bibi informed to same police that her husband named Asif Khan was abducted by unknown persons.

Wah Saddar Police registered two separate cases. Further investigations were underway.