Two Including Woman Die In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Two including woman die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A man and his grand-daughter died in road mishap as their motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley at Muradabad village, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a man namely Haji Ghulam Fareed along with his grand-daughter heading to his home on motorcycle from Muzaffargarh.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley, parked at road , near Muradabad village. Resultantly, the man and the minor girl Saadia died on the spot. Sadar Police was investigating the incident.

