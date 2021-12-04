Two including woman died in road accident

At least two family members killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred here at Badha Bhair area, the spokesman of Resuce-1122 said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two family members killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred here at Badha Bhair area, the spokesman of Resuce-1122 said.

An family was travelling to Bannu when the driver of a car lost his control due to break failure and collided with an electricity pole near Ghaz stop.

As a result, two family members identified as Riaz and a woman died on the spot while two including Shah Wali and Ahmed sustained injuries.

The team of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted bodies and the injured to the hospital after providing first-aid.