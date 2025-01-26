Two including woman killed in a road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Two people including a woman were killed in the collision between two cars here at Khan Muhammad wala flyover Bhera on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that Shabir Hussain (40) r/o Bhulwal,Naseem Bibi (45) r/o Chak 110 Bhulwal and Saima (40) were traveling to Sargodha on car when all of sudden their car hit with speeding car which resulted into the spot deaths of Sabir Hussain and Naseem bibi while Saima sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.