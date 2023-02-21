UrduPoint.com

Two Including Woman Killed In Charsadda Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in Charsadda district, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a 65-year-old man identified as Ahmad Shah, a resident of Gudbana, Otmanzai was killed over a property dispute.

Son of the deceased, Musaddiq Shah told police that his father was allegedly shot dead by Muhammad Ayaz, Adnan and their father Humayun over a dispute related to property ownership.

In the second incident, a man reportedly poisoned his wife to death in Dosara area. The complainant, Farman Ali, brother of the deceased woman, told police that his sister died after taking some medicines. He said when he took his sister to the hospital, it was confirmed that she was poisoned. He alleged that his brother-in-law, Abdul Khaliq gave poison to his sister.

Police have registered both cases and started investigation.

