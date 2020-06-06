Two including woman killed in road accidents

Two persons including a woman were killed in different road accidents here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in different road accidents here on Saturday.

According to police, a motorcyclist Noor Zaman, along with her wife Rasheeda Bibi, and daughter-in-law Sana Bibi, was returning home from Chiniot when his bike collided with motorcycle rickshaw near Sajjadan bus stop on Burewal road in Nishatabad police precincts.

As a result, Sana Bibi suffered multiple injuries and died on-the-spot, while other two were rushed to Allied Hospital with injuries.

Separately, Muhammad Shabbir (26) resident of Chak No 421-GB and his friend Jaffar Hussain were riding motorcycle near Nawan Lahore when they were hit by a speeding loader van. As a result, Shabir died on-the-spot while Jaffar was shifted to Allied Hospital.