UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Including Woman Killed In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

Two including woman killed in road accidents

Two persons including a woman were killed in different road accidents here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in different road accidents here on Saturday.

According to police, a motorcyclist Noor Zaman, along with her wife Rasheeda Bibi, and daughter-in-law Sana Bibi, was returning home from Chiniot when his bike collided with motorcycle rickshaw near Sajjadan bus stop on Burewal road in Nishatabad police precincts.

As a result, Sana Bibi suffered multiple injuries and died on-the-spot, while other two were rushed to Allied Hospital with injuries.

Separately, Muhammad Shabbir (26) resident of Chak No 421-GB and his friend Jaffar Hussain were riding motorcycle near Nawan Lahore when they were hit by a speeding loader van. As a result, Shabir died on-the-spot while Jaffar was shifted to Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Died Wife Chiniot Van Women From

Recent Stories

Over 150 million people are suffering from severe ..

36 minutes ago

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of ..

1 hour ago

Libya strongman Haftar backs ceasefire from Monday ..

4 minutes ago

Work continues on 55 uplift schemes in Rajanpur

4 minutes ago

Solskjaer backs extra subs change

4 minutes ago

Libya's UN-Backed Gov't Launches Offensive to Capt ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.