UrduPoint.com

Two Including Woman Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:58 PM

Two including woman shot dead

Two persons including a woman were shot dead over different domestic issues near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were shot dead over different domestic issues near here on Thursday.

Police said an accused Khurram Boota resident of Chak No 33-GB allegedly shot dead his wife Shakeela Bibi who was staying with her parents at Chak No 29-GB after quarreling with husband in Satiana police precinct.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem and registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, Muzafar Kamoka and Ghulam Abbas s/o Dost Muhammad had some property dispute since long.

On the day of incident, Ghulam Abbas along with his nephew Nottey Khan was present on the disputed plot situated in Makuana in the limits of Khurrianwala police when Muzafar Kamoka along with his accomplices allegedly opened fire on them.

As a result, Ghulam Abbas succumbed to his injuries while Nottey Khan who sustained bullet injurieswas being provided treatment at Allied hospital.

Police had registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Wife Women

Recent Stories

US deeply frustrated over Afghan army's failure to ..

US deeply frustrated over Afghan army's failure to hold back Taliban

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 273952 cusecs water

IRSA releases 273952 cusecs water

32 seconds ago
 Russian Ambassador Invited to Iranian Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Invited to Iranian Foreign Ministry Over Controversial Photo ..

14 minutes ago
 LNA Calls for Agreement on Foreign Troop Withdrawa ..

LNA Calls for Agreement on Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya

14 minutes ago
 Russian Military Reports Threefold Increase in NAT ..

Russian Military Reports Threefold Increase in NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.