Two including woman shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were shot dead over different domestic issues near here on Thursday.

Police said an accused Khurram Boota resident of Chak No 33-GB allegedly shot dead his wife Shakeela Bibi who was staying with her parents at Chak No 29-GB after quarreling with husband in Satiana police precinct.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem and registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, Muzafar Kamoka and Ghulam Abbas s/o Dost Muhammad had some property dispute since long.

On the day of incident, Ghulam Abbas along with his nephew Nottey Khan was present on the disputed plot situated in Makuana in the limits of Khurrianwala police when Muzafar Kamoka along with his accomplices allegedly opened fire on them.

As a result, Ghulam Abbas succumbed to his injuries while Nottey Khan who sustained bullet injurieswas being provided treatment at Allied hospital.

Police had registered a case and started investigation.