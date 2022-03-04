Two independent candidates for Tehsil Mayor withdraws nomination papers in favour of PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday said that PTI was ruling in the center and KP province and if PTI candidate for Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad would wing local body election then the local MNAs and MPAs would fully support him and if the else would win it would be unfair for the people of Abbottabad.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference as an independent candidate Ayaz Khan withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Sardar Shujah Nabi of PTI.

"All mega projects in Abbottabad were initiated by PTI while the opponents did not even build a kilometer of road in the city, we have given the Tehsil mayor ticket to a strong contender Sardar Shujah Nabi where people are joining him as he is educated and hails from a noble family,"he added.

On the occasion, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Tehsil Mayor Candidate Sardar Shuja Nabi, Haji Mustafa Khan independent candidate Ahsan Ayaz Khan also addressed the press conference.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said"People should stand with PTI, our party will end inflation, it will also provide employment and improve the economy of the country. He said that the Prime Minister has announced Rs 35,000 for unemployed graduates also increased the amount for Ehsaas Program beneficiaries." The speaker said"The government is thinking of uplifting the people, Pakistani nation is also standing with Imran Khan in difficult times, the prime minister has strengthened the economy of the country and it will bring prosperity."While speaking on the occasion Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon said"He is grateful to Haji Ayaz Khan who has favoured our candidate and also thanked Rashid Khan for withdrawing nomination papers in favour of Sardar Shujah Nabi."Independent candidate for Tehsil mayor Abbottabad Ahsan Ayaz Khan announced to withdraw his nomination papers in favor of PTI candidate Sardar Shuja Nabi and said that in the light of the decision of the Jirga, he would support Sardar Shuja Nabi.