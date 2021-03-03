UrduPoint.com
Two Independent MPAs Announced Support For PTI Candidates In KP Senate Election

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Two independent MPAs announced support for PTI candidates in KP Senate election

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bagash on Tuesday said that two independent MPAs and one Pakistan Muslim League ( Q ) member of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly have announced unconditional support for PTI candidates in the Senate election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bagash on Tuesday said that two independent MPAs and one Pakistan Muslim League ( Q ) member of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly have announced unconditional support for PTI candidates in the Senate election.

The MPA Faisal Zaman, independent candidate from PK -42 , Haripur in a video message said that he had full confidence on leadership of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

" I have pledged to vote PTI candidate", he said.

Pakistan Muslim League parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly , Mufti Obaid ur Rehman elected from Pk-27 , Kohistan said that after consultation with the party's leadership , he had decided to vote PTI's candidates unconditionally.

Ihtisham Javed , MPA elected from PK 95, D. I Khan said that he supported PTI government from the day first and would vote PTI candidates in the Senate election.

Kamran Bangash said he was in touch with members of the opposition parties and they assured to support PTI candidates.

