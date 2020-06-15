Two Indian HC officials released after arrest in hit-and-run case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday released two officials of the Indian High Commission arrested earlier by the Secretariat police station in connection with a hit-and-run case.

According to police, a vehicle having two occupants later identified as Salvades Pal and Davamo Barhamo tried to flee the scene after hitting a pedestrian on the Embassy Road. However, the vehicle was stopped by the passers-by and both were taken into police custody.

A police official informed that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them at the Secretariat police station on the charges of offence like negligence, over-speeding and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, a police source said the officials were later released due to their diplomatic immunity. They were handed over to the Indian High Commission in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, police source said that vehicle veered out of control due to over-speeding and hit the victim walking on the footpath. "It was a black BMW of the Indian High Commission," they added.

About the health condition of victim, he further informed that his condition was critical and was being treated in a hospital.

irf-nsr