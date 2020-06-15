Two Indian Officials in Islamabad Missing After New Delhi Expels 2 Pakistanis - Source

UrduPoint.com
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Two officials of the Indian High Commission went missing on Monday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad after New Delhi had recently expelled two officials from the Pakistani mission in India over espionage activities, a government source told Sputnik, adding that New Delhi has taken up the matter with Pakistan.

"They are CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] personnel in the High Commission.

They had gone out for duty but did not reach the destination," the source said.

The incident comes after two officials of the Pakistani mission in New Delhi, apprehended by the Indian law enforcement authorities for espionage activities, have been declared persona non grata and asked to leave the country on May 31.

According to various Indian media reports, Indian officials have been tailed in Islamabad over the past few days and New Delhi has even protested against excessive surveillance.

