Two industrial units fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency sealed a boiler of a textile and a garments unit in addition to imposing a Rs800,000 fine here on Friday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said the textile unit located at M-III Industrial City, Chak Jhumra, was fined Rs 400,000 for violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

The teams also fined Rs 400,000 on a garment unit. Meanwhile, Deputy Director Johar Abbas went to Sakeena Bashir Hospital, Sargodha Road, and checked implementation of the hospital waste management rules.

He directed the management to strictly follow the waste management rules, informing about zero tolerance policy in this regard. He also inspected the dumping process of waste in the hospital.