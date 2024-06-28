Two Industrial Units Fined
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency sealed a boiler of a textile and a garments unit in addition to imposing a Rs800,000 fine here on Friday.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said the textile unit located at M-III Industrial City, Chak Jhumra, was fined Rs 400,000 for violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.
The teams also fined Rs 400,000 on a garment unit. Meanwhile, Deputy Director Johar Abbas went to Sakeena Bashir Hospital, Sargodha Road, and checked implementation of the hospital waste management rules.
He directed the management to strictly follow the waste management rules, informing about zero tolerance policy in this regard. He also inspected the dumping process of waste in the hospital.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA launches awareness drive for dues recovery8 seconds ago
-
Businessmen point out hurdles in newly introduced TAD plan for expediting Pak-Afghan trade12 seconds ago
-
Burewala CO office catches fire, inquiry ordered21 seconds ago
-
Minister for minority affairs meets journalists, Sikh pilgrims24 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari directs foolproof security arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram28 seconds ago
-
Gang of criminals smashed with five arrests, recovery of looted valuables, weapons33 seconds ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover complete10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews steps against dengue10 minutes ago
-
Rs.976.6 million fine imposed on 9,583 power pilferers10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 478 power pilferers in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
NA passes Finance Bill-2024 with majority vote20 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed20 minutes ago