Two industrial units fined Rs 500,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed Rs 500,000 fine on two industrial units over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that a unit located on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala Road was fined Rs 300,000 while another unit near Chak No 70-JB Manssoran was fined Rs 200,000 for polluting the environment .

Its boiler was also sealed.

The teams also checked the fitness of vehicles and took action against smoke emitting vehicles in addition to inspection of brick kilns.