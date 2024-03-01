Open Menu

Two Industrial Units Fined Rs 500,000

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Two industrial units fined Rs 500,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed Rs 500,000 fine on two industrial units over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that a unit located on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala Road was fined Rs 300,000 while another unit near Chak No 70-JB Manssoran was fined Rs 200,000 for polluting the environment .

Its boiler was also sealed.

The teams also checked the fitness of vehicles and took action against smoke emitting vehicles in addition to inspection of brick kilns.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Road

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

3 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

3 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

4 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

5 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

17 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

18 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

18 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan