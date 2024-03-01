Two Industrial Units Fined Rs 500,000
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed Rs 500,000 fine on two industrial units over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.
Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that a unit located on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala Road was fined Rs 300,000 while another unit near Chak No 70-JB Manssoran was fined Rs 200,000 for polluting the environment .
Its boiler was also sealed.
The teams also checked the fitness of vehicles and took action against smoke emitting vehicles in addition to inspection of brick kilns.
