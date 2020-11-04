Two industrial units owners booked over spreading pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A case was registered against two industrial units owners over spreading environmental pollution.

The Environmental Protection department team raided at Industrial estate area here on Wednesday under environmental act and keeping in view the health of the people.

The two industrial units including Yasin poly Easter industries owned by Akhtar Balouch and Shaheen chip board industries owned by Sheikh Irfan were found involved in becoming cause of environmental pollution.

The case was registered against the owners with Muzaffarabad police station on the application of Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal.