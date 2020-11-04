UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Industrial Units Owners Booked Over Spreading Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Two industrial units owners booked over spreading pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A case was registered against two industrial units owners over spreading environmental pollution.

The Environmental Protection department team raided at Industrial estate area here on Wednesday under environmental act and keeping in view the health of the people.

The two industrial units including Yasin poly Easter industries owned by Akhtar Balouch and Shaheen chip board industries owned by Sheikh Irfan were found involved in becoming cause of environmental pollution.

The case was registered against the owners with Muzaffarabad police station on the application of Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal.

Related Topics

Police Station Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

37 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

1 minute ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

32 minutes ago

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

1 hour ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.