Two Infamous Gamblers Booked In Peshawar
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:43 PM
City police here Tuesday arrested two infamous gamblers and recovered bet money and gambling tools from their possession
Talking to APP, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City-II Noor Zali Khan informed that acting on the complaints by people, police teams of Kotwali and Hashtnagri raided the two different areas in their jurisdictions.
During the raids, police has arrested two infamous gamblers including Mir Aslam son of Bostanay from Lahori gate and Fazal-e-Mola from Hashtnagri areas. Police also recovered gambling tools and bet money from their procession.
FIRs against both the accused has been registered and investigations are underway.