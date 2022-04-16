Two infamous terrorists of Gandapur group killed in encounter

Dera police, in a joint operation with security forces, on Saturday killed two infamous terrorists in an encounter and recovered arms from their hideouts at Girah Guldad area, said police spokesman

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) ::Dera police, in a joint operation with security forces, on Saturday killed two infamous terrorists in an encounter and recovered arms from their hideouts at Girah Guldad area, said police spokesman.

On a tip-off about the presence of two most wanted militants, a police team raided Gara Guldad in the jurisdiction of Kalachi police station. Prior to the operation, the area was cordoned off and police approached the terrorists and asked them to surrender.

The terrorists opened fire as soon as they saw the police team. In the retaliatory fire, police killed two most wanted militants, Khalil and Ehsan, during an exchange of fire.

Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two hand grenades and five magazines of cartridges from their hideouts. Both the killed terrorists were belonged to notorious militant's body Tehreek-e-Talibaan, Gandapur Group and were involved in attack on DSP Kulachi few days back and other anti-state activities.