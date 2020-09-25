UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Infants Among Three Burnt Alive As House Caught Fire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Two infants among three burnt alive as house caught fire

A five month infant, six-year boy and 55-year lady of a family were burnt to death while four others of the same family got critical burn injuries as fire erupted in a house in Chaman Chowk, City area here on Friday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A five month infant, six-year boy and 55-year lady of a family were burnt to death while four others of the same family got critical burn injuries as fire erupted in a house in Chaman Chowk, City area here on Friday.

According to RESCUE-1122, the fire was erupted after an explosion in the house that engulfed the whole building in no time, adding that as after the explosion one part of the building collapsed.

RESCUE-1122 fire fighting and medical teams rushed to the spot and rescued four injured including 34-year Saba, 34-year Israr Qureshi, 29-year Naveed Qureshi and 27-year Noman Qureshi.

The dead were identified as five-month infant Shifa Bibi, 6-year Mohammad and their 55-year grandmother Shahbana Bibi.

The injured were rushed to district headquarter hospital where their condition was stated critical. The cause of the explosion was not ascertained till filing of this news.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Chaman Same Family

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Thailand Opening Maintenance Center for Russian-Ma ..

1 minute ago

Two migrants dead, 13 missing in shipwreck off Lib ..

1 minute ago

Comedian Shakeel Siddiqui's theatre play 'Dunya Do ..

1 minute ago

17th anniversary of Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan to b ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.