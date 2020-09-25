Two infants among three burnt alive as house caught fire

A five month infant, six-year boy and 55-year lady of a family were burnt to death while four others of the same family got critical burn injuries as fire erupted in a house in Chaman Chowk, City area here on Friday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A five month infant, six-year boy and 55-year lady of a family were burnt to death while four others of the same family got critical burn injuries as fire erupted in a house in Chaman Chowk, City area here on Friday.

According to RESCUE-1122, the fire was erupted after an explosion in the house that engulfed the whole building in no time, adding that as after the explosion one part of the building collapsed.

RESCUE-1122 fire fighting and medical teams rushed to the spot and rescued four injured including 34-year Saba, 34-year Israr Qureshi, 29-year Naveed Qureshi and 27-year Noman Qureshi.

The dead were identified as five-month infant Shifa Bibi, 6-year Mohammad and their 55-year grandmother Shahbana Bibi.

The injured were rushed to district headquarter hospital where their condition was stated critical. The cause of the explosion was not ascertained till filing of this news.