Two infants buried alive in roof collapsed incident; one drowned in flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Two real sisters aging 12 and seven years on Friday night buried alive when mud roof of their house caved in due to heavy downpour in Tehsil Warmamond in Bajaur district, while a nine-year old child got drowned in flood in Orakzai district.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in an incident of roof collapsed, 12-year Amina and seven-year Haleema daughters of Muhammad were sleeping at their house when roof of their room caved in during wee hours on Friday.

The locals reached on the spot and started rescue and recovery operation but the infants were recovered dead from the debris.

The intermittent heavy downpour in the district also caused damage to crops and in various areas while rain water inundated roads and streets.

Meanwhile, a nine-year old Salma Bibi daughter of Razim Shah resident of village Bezot, district Lower Orakzai got drowned in flood water whom body was recovered by the Rescue officials.

PDMA further said that heavy rainfall and flash flood also washed away Uchar Nullah Bridge in Upper Kohistan besides blocking KKH for traffic, adding that heavy machinery was mobilized for restoration of the damaged bridge and road.