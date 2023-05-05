UrduPoint.com

Two Infants Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Two infants recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Local police on Friday recovered two infants who allegedly were being taken by their father.

According to the spokesman, Rehana Bibi had filed an application with the High Court that her husband escaped to some unknown location after taking her infants.

Following the order of the High Court, Alipur police station started a search operation and recovered the infants from Chuk no. 29 of Liaqat Pur with the help of Liaqat Pur Police.

The couple is said to have separated for a long period of time.

DSP said the protection of lives and goods was the fundamental responsibility of the police.

Pakistan

