Two injure after truck turns turtle

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A truck turned turtle due to over speeding, leaving two riders injured at Makhdoom Pur Interchange near Adhi Walla, rescuers informed on Saturday.

Wounded persons including Jahangir, s/o GhulamNabi and Mubasher, s/o Bashir, both resident of Chukwal Sham were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital.

Motorway police also reached on spot soon after taking information, bystanders said.