Two injure as bike slips away

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Two people including a woman sustained critical injuries after their motorbikes slipped on Hassan Pur Talamba road, Mian Channu, rescuers said.

Victims were identified as 17-year old Shehbaz Iqbal son of Muhammad Iqbal and 30-year old Saira Iqbal daughter of Muhammed Iqbal were shifted to Rural Health Centre Talamba hospital for providing medical treatment.