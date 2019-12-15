Two injure in incident of dacoiety.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) slamabad, December 15 (Online) Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 15th December, 2019) n the jurisdiction of Thana Sehala near Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) slamabad during dacoiety at a petrol pump a security guard and his employee have been seriously injured in firing.

The dacoits managed to escape after looting the money. CCTV footage of the incident came to light No one has been arrested yet.The injured have been shifted to hospital.