Two Injure In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Two injure in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :At least two persons were injured in a road accident when a Mazda truck rammed into Kerry Bollan in wee hours on Tuesday.

According to rescue control room, soon after the accident reported, rescue team reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The accident was occurred on outskirt of Sher Sultan, the remote place of the district.

Victims were identified as Tayyab, son of Abdul Sttar, 22, and Attaullah, son of Abdul Razzaq, 40 who were belonged to tehsil Jitoi.

Sher Sultan Police Station registered a case. Further probe was underway.

>