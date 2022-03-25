Two injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :A speeding truck hit the rickshaw from behind, injuring two occupants of the three-wheeler.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place near Yatim Chowk on Shah Jamal Road.

Among the injured, 28-year-old Saeed son of Ghulam Farid, and 30-year-old Hussain son of Haji Shahid were shifted to Indus Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered an FIR and started investigation.