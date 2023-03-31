UrduPoint.com

Two Injure In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 10:20 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Two people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a Mazda truck on Friday near choke Godar, DG Khan road.

According to the rescue official, the accident occurred due to poor visibility.

The injured named M. Mursaleen s/o Manzoor Hussain (25) and Abid s/o Manzoor Hussain (28)s were shifted to DHQ hospital immediately for medical assistance.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

