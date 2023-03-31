Two Injure In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 10:20 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Two people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a Mazda truck on Friday near choke Godar, DG Khan road.
According to the rescue official, the accident occurred due to poor visibility.
The injured named M. Mursaleen s/o Manzoor Hussain (25) and Abid s/o Manzoor Hussain (28)s were shifted to DHQ hospital immediately for medical assistance.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.