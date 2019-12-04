Two Injure In Sibi Bike-vehicle Collision
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:36 PM
At least two persons were injured in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on National Highway near Mashkaf area of Sibi district on Wednesday
According to police sources, both victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a vehicle coming from opposite direction hit them, leaving them injured on the spot.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where they were identified as Allah Noor and Raza Muhammad.
Police have registered a case in this regard.