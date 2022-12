SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Two persons were injured in a car-motorcycle collision near sugar mill,Pasrur road, late last night.

Rescue 1122 said here on Friday that a speeding car fell into road side pond after collision due to dense fog.The injured were identified as --24-year-old Bilal and 64-year-old Amjad.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital after providing them first aid.