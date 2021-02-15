UrduPoint.com
Two Injured After Rivals Dog Attack Them

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Two injured after rivals dog attack them

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were injured after their rivals let their dog lose on them following a brief exchange of words at a village of Rohillanwali, a town near Muzaffargarh city, police said.

Two young men Muhammad Sami Kunera and Muhammad Ejaz Kunera had an exchange of harsh words rivals including Siddiq, Safdar and others.

The rivals then let lose their dog on Sami and Ejaz leaving both of them injured with one having dog bite injury on his chest and the other on private part.

Both injured were shifted to Rohillanwali hospital. Rohillanwali police have registered an FIR and started search for the accused.

