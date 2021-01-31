Two injured as car collided with tree near Hatian

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Two received multiple injuries when the car they were traveling by collided with a road side tree near Hatian in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Parvez along with his daughter was traveling on a car, near Hatian it was collided with a road side tree due to over speeding.

Both received critical injuries and were shifted to THQ Hospital Hazro from where Parvez was shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi because of his critical condition .